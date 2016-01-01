Dr. Naresh Maingi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maingi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naresh Maingi, MD
Dr. Naresh Maingi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from AGRA UNIVERSITY / SAROJINI NAJDU MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Maingi works at
Children's Community Care1433 N 2nd St, Harrisburg, PA 17102 Directions (717) 234-4674
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Pediatrics
- 56 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- AGRA UNIVERSITY / SAROJINI NAJDU MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
Dr. Maingi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maingi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maingi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maingi speaks Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Maingi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maingi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maingi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maingi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.