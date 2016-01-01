See All Pediatricians in San Jose, CA
Dr. Naresh Kapoor, MD

Pediatrics
3 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Naresh Kapoor, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Rohtak Medical College and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.

Dr. Kapoor works at 175 N Jackson Ave. Suite 212 in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Naresh K Kapoor MD
    175 N Jackson Ave Ste 212, San Jose, CA 95116 (408) 683-9884

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    About Dr. Naresh Kapoor, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
    • 1659373413
    Education & Certifications

    • St Louis City Hospital
    • St Louis City Hospital
    • Rohtak Medical College
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Naresh Kapoor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kapoor has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kapoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kapoor works at 175 N Jackson Ave. Suite 212 in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kapoor’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapoor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapoor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapoor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapoor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

