Dr. Naresh Jain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Naresh Jain, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
Niagara Falls Physician Associates PC620 10th St Ste 710, Niagara Falls, NY 14301 Directions (716) 285-7172
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center
- Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. Jain during visit for my father's issues and just became his patient myself. I could not be happier with the treatment I have received in his office. From friendly staff to super efficient scheduling and no-nonsense one-on-one with Dr. Jain himself, I would definitely recommend him for your gastrointestinal problems. Follow up and help with any questions from his staff is phenomenal. During some scary issues being tackled, I have never felt alone and there is an atmosphere of trust in every interaction.
About Dr. Naresh Jain, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jain has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.
