Dr. Naresh Desireddi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Naresh Desireddi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They completed their residency with McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern
Dr. Desireddi works at
Locations
-
1
Urology Austin Pllc16040 Park Valley Dr Ste 111, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 341-2200
-
2
Shine Foot and Ankle Center11614 FM 2244 Rd Ste 150, Austin, TX 78738 Directions (512) 263-0300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Northwest
- Ascension Seton Williamson
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Doctor Desireddi to anyone with a urology problem. He is exceptionally proficient at his craft and listens closely to any patient input. I came to see him as a follow up to a prostate cancer procedure done in VA. His administrative staff is first class.
About Dr. Naresh Desireddi, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1548390909
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desireddi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desireddi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desireddi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desireddi works at
Dr. Desireddi has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desireddi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Desireddi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desireddi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desireddi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desireddi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.