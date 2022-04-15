Overview

Dr. Narendra Upadhyaya, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke.



Dr. Upadhyaya works at UPA Cardiology Inc in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.