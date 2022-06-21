Dr. Narendra Siddaiah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddaiah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Narendra Siddaiah, MD
Overview
Dr. Narendra Siddaiah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Jefferson Healthcare, Olympic Medical Center and St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Dr. Siddaiah works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Disease & Endoscopy Center Pllc3261 NW Mount Vintage Way Ste 221, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions (360) 479-1952
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Healthcare
- Olympic Medical Center
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- ODS Health Plan
- Providence Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siddaiah?
I recently started seeing Dr. Siddaiah when he took over care from another Dr. who was leaving the practice. Having seen him only a couple times so far, I believe he is one of the very best Drs. I've seen over the past 75 years. He is thorough and explains things so I understand them and he confirms I fully understand. I highly recommend Dr. Siddaiah.
About Dr. Narendra Siddaiah, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1942225453
Education & Certifications
- BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siddaiah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siddaiah accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siddaiah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siddaiah works at
Dr. Siddaiah has seen patients for Dysphagia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siddaiah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddaiah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddaiah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddaiah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddaiah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.