Overview

Dr. Narendra Reddy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Council Bluffs, IA. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs, Methodist Jennie Edmundson and Shenandoah Medical Center.



Dr. Reddy works at CHI Health in Council Bluffs, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.