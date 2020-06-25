See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Saginaw, MI
Dr. Narendra Kumar, MD

Sleep Medicine
Dr. Narendra Kumar, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Kumar works at Narendra R. Kumar M.d PC in Saginaw, MI with other offices in Midland, MI and Bay City, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Narendra R. Kumar M.d PC
    4701 Towne Centre Rd Ste 201, Saginaw, MI 48604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 793-1040
    555 W Wackerly St Ste 3725, Midland, MI 48640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 835-1855
    248 Washington Ave Ste B, Bay City, MI 48708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 792-2792

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Sleep Study

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Narendra Kumar, MD
    About Dr. Narendra Kumar, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1598704892
    Education & Certifications

    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
