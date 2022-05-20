Overview

Dr. Narendra Kanuru, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lagrange, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.



Dr. Kanuru works at West Georgia Health Hospitalist in Lagrange, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA, Hiram, GA and Griffin, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sick Sinus Syndrome, Third Degree Heart Block and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.