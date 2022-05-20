Dr. Narendra Kanuru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanuru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Narendra Kanuru, MD
Overview
Dr. Narendra Kanuru, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lagrange, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
Locations
Amar Patel MD1514 Vernon Rd, Lagrange, GA 30240 Directions (706) 882-1411
Narendra Kanuru MD55 Whitcher St NE Ste 430, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 424-6893
Narendra Kanuru144 Bill Carruth Pkwy, Hiram, GA 30141 Directions (678) 324-4444
John Chryssochoos MD619 S 8th St Ste 301, Griffin, GA 30224 Directions (770) 229-6072
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kanuru has treated me for a few years now. He comprehension of cardiac nuances and irregularities as well as treatments for electrical arrhythmias is unsurpassed in our area and has resulted in my living a 'normal' life without restrictions. His staff is well trained and provide highly responsive service.
About Dr. Narendra Kanuru, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1538137047
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
