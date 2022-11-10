Dr. Narendra Kansal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kansal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Narendra Kansal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Narendra Kansal, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They graduated from Mgm Med College and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.
Dr. Kansal works at
Locations
Kansal Sarita MD725 Orchard Park Rd Ste B, Buffalo, NY 14224 Directions (716) 675-5010
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Humana
- Independent Health
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went in for pain spanning from my lower back all the way down my leg to my lower calf. He did not push surgery. He helped me get physical therapy, braces and finally a perfectly placed cortisone epidural. He took time throughout our visits to understand my pain and the area he needed to work on. Great Neuro Surgeon!!
About Dr. Narendra Kansal, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Hindi
- 1407897333
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Pennsylvania Hospital
- Mgm Med College
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Kansal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kansal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kansal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kansal works at
Dr. Kansal speaks Hindi.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Kansal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kansal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kansal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kansal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.