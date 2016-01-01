Overview

Dr. Narendra Gohel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension River District Hospital and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Gohel works at Advanced Breast Care Center, PLLC in Warren, MI with other offices in Saint Clair, MI and East China, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anorectal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.