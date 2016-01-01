See All General Surgeons in Warren, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Narendra Gohel, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Narendra Gohel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension River District Hospital and Ascension Saint John Hospital.

Dr. Gohel works at Advanced Breast Care Center, PLLC in Warren, MI with other offices in Saint Clair, MI and East China, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anorectal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Breast Care Center
    27472 Schoenherr Rd Ste 108, Warren, MI 48088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 533-5051
  2. 2
    Seton St Clair Urgent Care
    955 Fred W Moore Hwy, Saint Clair, MI 48079 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 223-9520
  3. 3
    Macomb Surgical Specialists
    4014 River Rd Ste 3B, East China, MI 48054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 329-4779

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
  • Ascension River District Hospital
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anorectal Abscess
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gallstones
Anorectal Abscess
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gallstones

Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Narendra Gohel, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    NPI Number
    • 1760439459
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Narendra Gohel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gohel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gohel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gohel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gohel has seen patients for Anorectal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gohel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gohel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gohel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gohel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gohel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

