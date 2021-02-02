Dr. Narendra Garg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Narendra Garg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Narendra Garg, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Locations
Narendra K Garg MD1995 Springbrook Square Dr Ste 119, Naperville, IL 60564 Directions (630) 369-6644
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
very prompt and caring, have been working with Dr. Garg for years now and value his service very much
About Dr. Narendra Garg, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1134136369
Education & Certifications
- Griffin Hospital
- Edgewater Medical Center
- All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garg speaks Hindi.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Garg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.