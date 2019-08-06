Dr. Narender Bhatia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Narender Bhatia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Narender Bhatia, MD is an Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Guru Nanak University and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Bhatia works at
Locations
Ostergard Gynecology & Female Urology3650 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90807 Directions (562) 218-8778
Kathy Wilson, MD2683 Pacific Ave # A, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 989-5722
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I had my son via emergency c-section in 1999. Thank God this guy was the obgyn surgeon available at Long Beach Memorial during that time. He is not friendly nor is he fatherly or chatty. He was however, precise, knew what he was doing and he will get you and your child out of there alive. Fast forward to when I had my other son in 2016, my obgyn teamed up with this guy for my scheduled c-section. I was on the cold metal table and my ob and Dr. Bhatia were chatting about my surgery 15 years ago. I felt like I was in the nail salon while 2 ladies are chit chatting in Vietnamese. I told them, guys, I'm numbed but I can hear you chatting about me. As my ob gyn says, Dr Bhatia is never going to win Mr. Congeniality anywhere, but if your life is on the line, this guy is your guy.
About Dr. Narender Bhatia, MD
- Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1982708921
Education & Certifications
- Meml Med Center
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Harlem/Columbia U
- Guru Nanak University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhatia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhatia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhatia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatia.
