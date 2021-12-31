See All Otolaryngologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Naren Venkatesan, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Naren Venkatesan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.

Dr. Venkatesan works at ENT CONSULTANTS OF NORTH TEXAS in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Vocal Cord Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    ENT Consultants of North Texas
    3600 Gaston Ave Ste 502, Dallas, TX 75246 (469) 800-7700
    White Rock ENT, Dallas, TX
    1130 Beachview St Ste 240, Dallas, TX 75218 (214) 324-0418

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Baylor University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
Vocal Cord Nodule
Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
Vocal Cord Nodule

    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana

    Dec 31, 2021
    I met with Dr Venkatesan for my daughters unexplained cough. He took the time to talk to me and was very patient with me despite my apprehension and fear. I strongly recommend him as a specialist for you kiddo if you need a good doctor.
    Worried Mom — Dec 31, 2021
    About Dr. Naren Venkatesan, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    14 years of experience
    English, Spanish and Tamil
    1346484318
    Education & Certifications

    University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
    University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
    Emory University School of Medicine
    EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
