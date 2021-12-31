Overview

Dr. Naren Venkatesan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Venkatesan works at ENT CONSULTANTS OF NORTH TEXAS in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Vocal Cord Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.