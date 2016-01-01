Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naren Patel, DPM
Overview
Dr. Naren Patel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center South.
Locations
Banner - University Medical Center1625 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719 Directions (520) 694-0111
University Physicians Hospital2800 E Ajo Way, Tucson, AZ 85713 Directions (520) 874-2000
Banner Alzheimer's Institute3838 N Campbell Ave Bldg 2, Tucson, AZ 85719 Directions (520) 694-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Naren Patel, DPM
- Podiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
