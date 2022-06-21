Dr. Nardo Zaias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nardo Zaias, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nardo Zaias, MD is a Dermatologist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 65 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine.
Miami Beach Office4308 Alton Rd Ste 750, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 532-4478Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Dr. Zaias is an excellent, seasoned physician/dermatologist who is also kind and professional. I highly recommend him anytime!
About Dr. Nardo Zaias, MD
- Dermatology
- 65 years of experience
- English
- 1952343923
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Dr. Zaias has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaias has seen patients for Dermatitis Due to Drugs , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaias. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.