Dr. Narcisa German, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Narcisa German, MD
Overview
Dr. Narcisa German, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Sch Med Cluj Romania and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital and Iu Health Bloomington Hospital.
Dr. German works at
Locations
Premiere Healthcare LLC550 S Landmark Ave, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 355-6900
St. Vincent Medical Group Inc.2605 E Creeks Edge Dr, Bloomington, IN 47401 Directions (812) 355-2319
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She has been treating my husband for 9 years for Temporal Arteritis and Gout. We have always received a prompt reply through the patient portal when we had a question. We have also found her to be very thorough and very thoughtful.
About Dr. Narcisa German, MD
- Rheumatology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Romanian
- 1326043282
Education & Certifications
- Ind Som
- Sch Med Cluj Romania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. German has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. German accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. German has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. German works at
Dr. German has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. German on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. German speaks Romanian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. German. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. German.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. German, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. German appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.