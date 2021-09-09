Dr. Dusa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narcisa Dusa, MD
Overview
Dr. Narcisa Dusa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from School of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Dusa works at
Locations
Narcisa A Dusa MD6300 W Parker Rd Ste 222, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 981-7270Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dusa has been a great friend for many years. I have been a patient of hers for many years as well. She is a wonderful caring doctor, and I trust her judgment and recommendations. Dr. Dusa and her staff are very accommodating and very pleasant to work with. I highly recommend Dr. Dusa.
About Dr. Narcisa Dusa, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1982639589
Education & Certifications
- University of TN Memphis
- Methodist Hospital Memphis Tn
- School of Medical Sciences
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dusa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dusa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dusa works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dusa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dusa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dusa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dusa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.