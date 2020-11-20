Dr. Narayanan Nair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Narayanan Nair, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Narayanan Nair, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Dr. Nair works at
Locations
-
1
California Institute of Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery2901 Sillect Ave Ste 201, Bakersfield, CA 93308 Directions (661) 327-2101Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Omni
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nair?
I’m not sure how this doctor got a negative review. He is one of the kindest and most thorough surgeons I’ve come across. He took his time explaining everything to me and made sure I understood everything. Best surgeon. So glad I found him.
About Dr. Narayanan Nair, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1851521298
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nair has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nair accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nair works at
Dr. Nair has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.