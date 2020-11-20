Overview

Dr. Narayanan Nair, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.



Dr. Nair works at Riverwalk Surgical Associates, Bakersfield, CA in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.