Dr. Narayana Reddy, MD
Overview
Dr. Narayana Reddy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Reddy works at
Locations
Human Service Center228 NE Jefferson Ave, Peoria, IL 61603 Directions (309) 680-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Narayana Reddy, MD
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1306880281
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Schizophrenia, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
