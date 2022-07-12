Dr. Narayan Verma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Narayan Verma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Narayan Verma, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Warren, MI. They graduated from JAMMU UNIVERSITY JAMMU / ACHARYA SHRI CHANDER COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Dr. Verma works at
Locations
BG Tri Cnty Nrlgy & Sleep Clnc31150 Hoover Rd Ste B, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 983-3666
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience. Front desk staff were pleasant and efficient. Dr. Verma was honest and thorough. He was able to clearly and concisely explain his game plan going forward which is very encouraging. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Narayan Verma, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English, Hindi
- 1083680235
Education & Certifications
- JAMMU UNIVERSITY JAMMU / ACHARYA SHRI CHANDER COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Verma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Verma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Verma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Verma has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, Sleep Apnea and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Verma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Verma speaks Hindi.
138 patients have reviewed Dr. Verma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.