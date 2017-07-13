Dr. Narayan Sundaresan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sundaresan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Narayan Sundaresan, MD
Overview
Dr. Narayan Sundaresan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from FUNDACIIN UNIVERSIDAD DR. RENI FAVALORO / INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO DE CIENCIAS and is affiliated with NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island.
Dr. Sundaresan works at
Locations
-
1
Central Park Neurosurgery1148 5th Ave, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 876-7575
-
2
Gerald Zelikovsky M.d. PC5 E 84Th St, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 876-7575
Hospital Affiliations
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I battled leg and back pain for over a year before consulting with Dr Sunderasean. His knowledge, professionalism and extensive medical background were comforting and put my fears at ease. He performed a micro-discectomy and laminectomy to treat my condition without installing any hardware or fusion. Within hours after surgery, I was walking and moving without pain.. it's been almost 4 years, no complications, no discomfort and still no pain!
About Dr. Narayan Sundaresan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1194815142
Education & Certifications
- FUNDACIIN UNIVERSIDAD DR. RENI FAVALORO / INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO DE CIENCIAS
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sundaresan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sundaresan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
