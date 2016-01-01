Dr. Narayan Naik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Narayan Naik, MD
Overview
Dr. Narayan Naik, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Brookhaven, GA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Locations
Finan Templeton Dermatopathology Assoc1200 Lake Hearn Dr NE Ste 300, Brookhaven, GA 30319 Directions (404) 851-1766
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Narayan Naik, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1467431940
Education & Certifications
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- New York University
- Summa Health System
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- Akron Genl MC Northeastern OH University Coll Med
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naik accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naik has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naik.
