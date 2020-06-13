See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Tuscaloosa, AL
Dr. Narayan Krishnamurthy, MD

Sleep Medicine
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Narayan Krishnamurthy, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore Med Coll Hosps and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Krishnamurthy works at Comprehensive sleep and breathing disorders center P.C in Tuscaloosa, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southeastern Plastic Surgery Assoc. PC
    100 Towncenter Blvd Ste 111, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 343-0004
  2. 2
    Comprehensive Sleep Center PC
    1406 McFarland Blvd N Ste C, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 343-0004

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dch Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Occupational Metal-Induced Liver Damage - Beryllium Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 13, 2020
    RD — Jun 13, 2020
    About Dr. Narayan Krishnamurthy, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Kannada
    NPI Number
    • 1922061712
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Academy Of Sleep Medicine
    Residency
    • Oklahoma University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Bangalore Med Coll
    Medical Education
    • Bangalore Med Coll Hosps
    Undergraduate School
    • National College, Bangalore
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Narayan Krishnamurthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishnamurthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krishnamurthy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krishnamurthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krishnamurthy works at Comprehensive sleep and breathing disorders center P.C in Tuscaloosa, AL. View the full address on Dr. Krishnamurthy’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishnamurthy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishnamurthy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krishnamurthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krishnamurthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

