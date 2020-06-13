Dr. Narayan Krishnamurthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishnamurthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Narayan Krishnamurthy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Narayan Krishnamurthy, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore Med Coll Hosps and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Southeastern Plastic Surgery Assoc. PC100 Towncenter Blvd Ste 111, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406 Directions (205) 343-0004
-
2
Comprehensive Sleep Center PC1406 McFarland Blvd N Ste C, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406 Directions (205) 343-0004
Hospital Affiliations
- Dch Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Krishnamurthy is the best. He listens, answers questions, and takes time to go over every detail of my treatment. He has excellent “bedside” manners and really cares about improving my health. He is also very informative, making sure I understand everything that I am dealing with, potential causes, and all possible solutions. I have severe asthma and likely sleep apnea that’s causing all sorts of ailments. After an ambulance ride to the ED, I was referred to different pulmonologist who wouldn’t return calls. I called Dr. Krishna’s office. The very next day I had a telephone appointment with him, and the day after that I was in office for a breathing test. After the results showed 60% lung function, I was given a new medication to try, and appointments were made for a sleep study. Dr. K has ensured that we will continue with frequent breathing tests to monitor the effectiveness of the new drugs and make changes as necessary. I am beyond thrilled to finally be getting some help!
About Dr. Narayan Krishnamurthy, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Kannada
- 1922061712
Education & Certifications
- American Academy Of Sleep Medicine
- Oklahoma University Medical Center
- Bangalore Med Coll
- Bangalore Med Coll Hosps
- National College, Bangalore
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krishnamurthy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krishnamurthy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krishnamurthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krishnamurthy works at
Dr. Krishnamurthy speaks Hindi and Kannada.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishnamurthy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishnamurthy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krishnamurthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krishnamurthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.