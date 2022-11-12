Dr. Narasimha Jatavallabhula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jatavallabhula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Narasimha Jatavallabhula, MD
Overview
Dr. Narasimha Jatavallabhula, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center- Longview and Longview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Jatavallabhula works at
Locations
Good Shepherd Medical Center700 E Marshall Ave, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (903) 315-4455Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Christus Trinity Clinic Surgery - Longview703 E Marshall Ave Ste 4003, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (903) 315-2032Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Neurosurgery701 E Marshall Ave Ste 4003, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (903) 315-2032
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center- Longview
- Longview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He has helped me a lot.
About Dr. Narasimha Jatavallabhula, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1871778316
Education & Certifications
- SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurosurgery
