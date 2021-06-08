Dr. Narain Mangla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mangla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Narain Mangla, MD
Dr. Narain Mangla, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They completed their residency with A C Logan Mem Hospital|Finch University Health Sci/chgo M School|Ny Med Coll/met Hospital Center
Narain Mangla, MD2601 Hospital Blvd Ste 103, Corpus Christi, TX 78405 Directions (361) 201-6501
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
The staff is very friendly and even remembered who I was after my first appointment. Dr. Mangla was thorough and answered all of my questions.
- Cardiology
- English
- 1942343090
- Internal Medicine
