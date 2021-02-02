Dr. Napoleon Santos, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Napoleon Santos, DO
Overview
Dr. Napoleon Santos, DO is a Hematology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They completed their residency with University of Florida College of Medicine
Dr. Santos works at
Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute1309 N Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 366-4100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Lake Worth4801 S Congress Ave Ste 400, Palm Springs, FL 33461 Directions (561) 366-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Listens, informs and educates patients. Professional and would highly recommend Dr. Santos. I have been his patient for four years. His staff is amazing.
About Dr. Napoleon Santos, DO
- Hematology
- English, Spanish
- 1992930309
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santos accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santos has seen patients for Osteosarcoma, Anemia and Myeloproliferative Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Santos speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Santos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.