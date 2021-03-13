Dr. Warner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naomie Warner, DO
Dr. Naomie Warner, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY.
Nevada Eye Physicians - Henderson1505 Wigwam Pkwy Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 896-6043
Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center3186 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 896-6043Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Nevada Eye Physicians - Centennial Hills6850 N Durango Dr Ste 404, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 896-6043Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dermatology Clinics of Nevada2020 Wellness Way Ste 401, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 896-6043
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Doctor Warner gave me the utmost attention and professionalism to all my eye questions and concerns. Her and her staff were very courteous and made me feel very at ease. I will be seeing her on my next eye appointment.
- 14 years of experience
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Dr. Warner accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Warner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Warner has seen patients for Lazy Eye, Exotropia and Nystagmus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Warner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Warner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warner.
