Dr. Naomi Wychanko, MD
Overview
Dr. Naomi Wychanko, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA / MAIN CAMPUS.
Locations
Atrium Ob Gyn Inc4151 Holiday St NW, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 492-8001
Aultman Hospital Psych2600 6th St SW, Canton, OH 44710 Directions (330) 492-8001
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Naomi Wychanko, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1154317956
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Wychanko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wychanko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wychanko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wychanko works at
Dr. Wychanko has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wychanko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wychanko. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wychanko.
