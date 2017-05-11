Dr. Wolman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naomi Wolman, MD
Overview
Dr. Naomi Wolman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Dr. Wolman works at
Locations
Doctorow Marlene J Phd1460 Westwood Blvd Ste 205, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 399-1343
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wolman is a patient and compassionate listener who is extremely experienced and professional. I really appreciate her approach balancing honest talk therapy with reasonable medicinal management.
About Dr. Naomi Wolman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1770697567
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolman speaks Hebrew.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolman.
