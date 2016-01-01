Dr. Weinshenker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naomi Weinshenker, MD
Overview
Dr. Naomi Weinshenker, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Weinshenker works at
Locations
Advanced Behavioral Specialists LLC925 Clifton Ave Ste 103, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 471-4448
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Naomi Weinshenker, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1295951960
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Weinshenker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Weinshenker works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinshenker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinshenker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinshenker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinshenker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.