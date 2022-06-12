Overview

Dr. Naomi Wahl, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Wahl works at Cape Maternal & Fetal Medicine in Cape Girardeau, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.