Dr. Naomi Simon, MD is a Dermatologist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Simon works at Mooresville Dermatology Center in Mooresville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rosacea and Cold Sore along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mooresville Dermatology Center
    128 Medical Park Rd Ste 201, Mooresville, NC 28117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 235-1827

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lake Norman Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Rosacea
Cold Sore
Dermatitis
Rosacea
Cold Sore

Dermatitis
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Cold Sore
Birthmark
Contact Dermatitis
Herpes Simplex Infection
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Psoriasis
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Reaction
Athlete's Foot
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Burn Injuries
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cellulitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Genital Warts
Hair Loss
Hidradenitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intense Pulse Light
Itchy Skin
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mole
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Plantar Wart
Psoriatic Arthritis
Restylane® Injections
Second-Degree Burns
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Aging
Skin Infections
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Wrinkles
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jul 04, 2018
    Dr. Simon is a very highly trained dermatologist who is both thorough and thoughtful in the care she provides her patients. Her intuition and innate curiosity, along with her compassion for others, make her a phenomenal physician.
    Motleyhunter in mooresville, NC — Jul 04, 2018
    About Dr. Naomi Simon, MD

    Dermatology
    18 years of experience
    English
    1831218031
    Education & Certifications

    University Of Michigan Health System
    Saint Joseph Mercy Hospital
    University of Michigan Medical School
    University of Oklahoma
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Naomi Simon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Simon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Simon works at Mooresville Dermatology Center in Mooresville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Simon’s profile.

    Dr. Simon has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rosacea and Cold Sore, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

