Overview

Dr. Naomi Simon, MD is a Dermatologist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Simon works at Mooresville Dermatology Center in Mooresville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rosacea and Cold Sore along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.