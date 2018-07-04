Dr. Naomi Simon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naomi Simon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Naomi Simon, MD is a Dermatologist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Simon works at
Locations
Mooresville Dermatology Center128 Medical Park Rd Ste 201, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 235-1827
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Norman Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Simon is a very highly trained dermatologist who is both thorough and thoughtful in the care she provides her patients. Her intuition and innate curiosity, along with her compassion for others, make her a phenomenal physician.
About Dr. Naomi Simon, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Michigan Health System
- Saint Joseph Mercy Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
- University of Oklahoma
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simon has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rosacea and Cold Sore, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.