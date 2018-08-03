Dr. Schlesinger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naomi Schlesinger, MD
Dr. Naomi Schlesinger, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from CLEVELAND UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Clinical Academic Building125 Paterson St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 235-7217
Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 828-3000
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Schlesinger is one in a trillion. From the minute you walk in her office you can feel that she cares and wsnts whats best for her patient. She is in this field because she has a gift of love and service to give, and has that special something that doctors SHOULD have, but most don't. A true mama bear and even tho she's all heart, she is equal in brains and talent.
About Dr. Naomi Schlesinger, MD
- Rheumatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- CLEVELAND UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Rheumatology
Dr. Schlesinger accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schlesinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Schlesinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schlesinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schlesinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schlesinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.