Dr. Naomi Rounds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rounds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naomi Rounds, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Naomi Rounds, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in South Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with South Shore Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Aortic Ectasia and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 70 Pleasant St, South Weymouth, MA 02190 Directions (781) 331-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rounds?
I've been a patient of Dr. Rounds for 20 years. There isn't a most competent cardiologist anywhere. She's compassionate, efficient and the "best". Paul
About Dr. Naomi Rounds, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1669496352
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rounds has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rounds accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rounds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rounds has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Aortic Ectasia and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rounds on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rounds. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rounds.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rounds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rounds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.