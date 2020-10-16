Dr. Naomi Lubarr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lubarr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naomi Lubarr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Naomi Lubarr, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
WFAN Building30 Prospect Ave Rm 338, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 968-0163
Shamila Zawahir, MD350 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 968-0163Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pm
Stephen R Rossman DO360 Essex St Ste 203, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 968-0163Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 3:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr Lubarr is very knowledgeable in her field and has provided exceptional care to our baby who suffered from a stroke as an infant. My son is now 3yo, he has been followed up by her all this time.
- Pediatric Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
