Overview

Dr. Naomi Lubarr, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Lubarr works at HUMC Pediatric Neurology, Hackensack, NJ in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Englewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.