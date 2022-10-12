See All Dermatologists in Marlton, NJ
Dr. Naomi Lawrence, MD is a Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Dermatologic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Lawrence works at Cooper Dermatologic Surgery in Marlton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cooper Dermatologic Surgery
    10000 Sagemore Dr Ste 10103, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Scars Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Bags Under Eyes Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Broken Blood Vessels Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Platelet Rich Plasma Therapy Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion and Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatology Procedure Chevron Icon
Double Chin Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Epidermoid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Contour Alteration Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation, Advanced, Laser Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
In-Office Skin Procedure Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Kybella Treatment for Submental Fat Chevron Icon
Lentigo Maligna Chevron Icon
Lip Augmentation Chevron Icon
Lip Surgery Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Facelift Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Silhouette InstaLift Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Surgery With Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Smoothbeam® Diode Laser Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Thread Lift Chevron Icon
Vbeam Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Wrinkle Reduction by Injection Chevron Icon
Wrinkle Removal Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Naomi Lawrence, MD

    • Dermatologic Surgery
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1124100565
    Education & Certifications

    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    • Tulane University School Of Medicine
    • Dermatopathology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

