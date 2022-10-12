Dr. Naomi Lawrence, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawrence is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naomi Lawrence, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Naomi Lawrence, MD is a Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Dermatologic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Lawrence works at
Locations
-
1
Cooper Dermatologic Surgery10000 Sagemore Dr Ste 10103, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lawrence?
After fruitlessly searching for a Moh's surgeon in my area, I was given Dr. Lawrence's number. Tracy answered the phone (no call center, no waiting) with an angel's voice and energy. She calmed me, reassured me, and helped me understand everything I needed to know. Then she set up a consult for the following week. Tracy was equally lovely in person, and the entire staff was friendly and helpful. Dr. Lawrence's years of experience were evident in our conversation. She was direct, kind and powerful. I was very reassured. I knew my surgery would be difficult since it was the tip of my nose, but it was all over in a couple of hours (even with 2 rounds needed.) Dr. Lawrence referred me to another Cooper surgeon for the reconstruction, who was equally wonderful. Every part of the process went smoothly. I was most pleased with the personal attention I received throughout. No waiting on the phone, and always prompt email responses. I highly recommend Dr. Lawrence if you need a Moh's surgeon.
About Dr. Naomi Lawrence, MD
- Dermatologic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1124100565
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
- Dermatopathology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lawrence has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lawrence using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lawrence has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lawrence works at
Dr. Lawrence has seen patients for Skin Cancer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lawrence on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawrence. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawrence.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawrence, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawrence appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.