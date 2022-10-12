Overview

Dr. Naomi Lawrence, MD is a Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Dermatologic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Lawrence works at Cooper Dermatologic Surgery in Marlton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.