Dr. Naomi Johansen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naomi Johansen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Naomi Johansen, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS.
Dr. Johansen works at
Locations
-
1
St. Petersburg Dermatology1530 DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR ST N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33704 Directions (727) 202-9442Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johansen?
Been seeing her for 2 years and ais always thorough and makes me feel good in my skin.
About Dr. Naomi Johansen, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1255568028
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
- UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johansen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johansen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johansen works at
Dr. Johansen has seen patients for Dermatitis, Cold Sore and Herpes Simplex Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johansen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Johansen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johansen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johansen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johansen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.