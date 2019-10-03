Dr. Naomi Harman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naomi Harman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Naomi Harman, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Cleburne, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne.
Dr. Naomi R. Harman, MD PA505 N Ridgeway Dr Ste 195, Cleburne, TX 76033 Directions (817) 774-2123Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She knew exactly what may be happing and took a sample to check how to treat it.
About Dr. Naomi Harman, MD
- Gynecology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harman speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Harman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.