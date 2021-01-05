See All Plastic Surgeons in Sewell, NJ
Dr. Naomi Gregory, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (5)
Call for new patient details
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Naomi Gregory, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Gregory works at Alliance Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery, LLC in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Ear Ache and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Alliance Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery, LLC
    570 Egg Harbor Rd Ste B2, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis
Ear Ache
Allergic Rhinitis
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jan 05, 2021
Dr Gregory is by far the best specialist I have seen. Her bedside manner is caring and understanding. She explains all details thoroughly and takes time to answer any questions. After surgery she followed up and ensured my recovery was on track. I would highly recommend her to anyone seeking an ENT.
About Dr. Naomi Gregory, DO

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • 14 years of experience
  • English
  • 1780902775
Education & Certifications

  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gregory has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gregory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gregory works at Alliance Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery, LLC in Sewell, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Gregory’s profile.

Dr. Gregory has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Ear Ache and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gregory on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gregory. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gregory.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gregory, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gregory appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

