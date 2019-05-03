Overview

Dr. Naomi Goldberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They completed their residency with New York-Presbyterian Hospital



Dr. Goldberg works at Northwell Health Center for Adult Ophthalmology in Great Neck, NY with other offices in New York, NY and Fresh Meadows, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Pars Planitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.