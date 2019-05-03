Dr. Naomi Goldberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naomi Goldberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Naomi Goldberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They completed their residency with New York-Presbyterian Hospital
Dr. Goldberg works at
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Center for Adult Ophthalmology600 Northern Blvd Ste 214, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 470-2020
-
2
Northwell Health Physician Partners Ophthalmology at MEETH210 E 64th St Fl 7, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 702-7300
-
3
Northwell Health Physician Partners Ophthalmology at Fresh Meadows17660 Union Tpke Ste 110, Fresh Meadows, NY 11366 Directions (718) 460-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldberg?
Couldn't be more impressed with her attention to detail. Came up with answers and solutions where 3 doctors before her did not.
About Dr. Naomi Goldberg, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1124289970
Education & Certifications
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center NEW YORK
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldberg works at
Dr. Goldberg has seen patients for Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Pars Planitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.