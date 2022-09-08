Overview

Dr. Naomi Feuer, MD is a Neuromuscular Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neuromuscular Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Feuer works at Center for Comprehensive Spine Care in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.