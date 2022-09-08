See All Neurologists in New York, NY
Dr. Naomi Feuer, MD

Neuromuscular Medicine
4.5 (114)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Dr. Naomi Feuer, MD is a Neuromuscular Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neuromuscular Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Feuer works at Center for Comprehensive Spine Care in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Center for Comprehensive Spine Care
    240 E 59th St, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 922-2257
    Wednesday
    8:00am -
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am -

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

EMG (Electromyography)
Headache
Medication Management
EMG (Electromyography)
Headache
Medication Management

EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Neuro-Muscular Conditions Chevron Icon
Neurological Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Diseases Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 114 ratings
    Patient Ratings (114)
    5 Star
    (94)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (17)
    About Dr. Naomi Feuer, MD

    • Neuromuscular Medicine
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1659534097
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center
    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center|North Shore-Long Island Jewish Health Systems
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Naomi Feuer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feuer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Feuer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feuer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Feuer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Feuer works at Center for Comprehensive Spine Care in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Feuer’s profile.

    114 patients have reviewed Dr. Feuer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feuer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feuer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feuer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

