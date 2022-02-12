See All Dermatologists in Meridian, ID
Dr. Naomi Brooks, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Naomi Brooks, MD is a Dermatologist in Meridian, ID. They graduated from Tulane and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Brooks works at Thyroid Help Desk, Meridian ID in Meridian, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Tinea Versicolor and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Boise Dermatology
    3109 S Meridian Rd, Meridian, ID 83642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 376-4776

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ringworm
Tinea Versicolor
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Ringworm
Tinea Versicolor
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Ringworm Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 12, 2022
    I've been a patient of Dr. Brooks for a few years now. She's done a bunch of work, froze a bunch of stuff, and otherwise made sure that I didn't have any melanomas. She is an experienced professional with thousands of hours experience in looking for cancers. That expertise is exactly what I need, because I know almost nothing about them -- except to get them treated early. I value Dr. Brook's expertise in keeping me healthy, but I also like her demeanor; while focused, she's personable, and I feel valued. While I'm grateful I don't see her that often, I'm also grateful that she's got her expertise and experience to help those with more significant issues.
    Mike Sciales — Feb 12, 2022
    About Dr. Naomi Brooks, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1972653566
    Education & Certifications

    • Tulane
    • Duke University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Naomi Brooks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brooks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brooks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brooks works at Thyroid Help Desk, Meridian ID in Meridian, ID. View the full address on Dr. Brooks’s profile.

    Dr. Brooks has seen patients for Ringworm, Tinea Versicolor and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brooks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Brooks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brooks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brooks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brooks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

