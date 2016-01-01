Dr. Naomi Bishop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bishop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naomi Bishop, MD
Overview
Dr. Naomi Bishop, MD is a Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ NEW JERSEY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Bishop works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
New York Hospital Nyp525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 746-3056
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bishop?
About Dr. Naomi Bishop, MD
- Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1104810514
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital New York Weill Cornell Center
- Babies & Chldns Hosp
- UMDNJ NEW JERSEY MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bishop accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bishop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bishop works at
Dr. Bishop speaks German and Spanish.
Dr. Bishop has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bishop.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bishop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bishop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.