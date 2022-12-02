See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Tampa, FL
Dr. Naomi Abel, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
3.5 (16)
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Naomi Abel, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Abel works at Center for Pediatric Neurosurgery & Neuroscience in Tampa, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Pediatric Neurosurgery & Neuroscience
    2 Tampa General Cir Fl 7, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 259-0830
  2. 2
    Johnnie B Byrd Sr Alzheimers Center and Research Institute
    4001 E Fletcher Ave, Tampa, FL 33613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 821-8034
  3. 3
    Usf Dermatology Laboratory
    12901 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 259-0944

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Naomi Abel, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Croatian
    NPI Number
    • 1831118413
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.