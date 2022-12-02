Dr. Abel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naomi Abel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Naomi Abel, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Locations
1
Center for Pediatric Neurosurgery & Neuroscience2 Tampa General Cir Fl 7, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 259-0830
2
Johnnie B Byrd Sr Alzheimers Center and Research Institute4001 E Fletcher Ave, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 821-8034
3
Usf Dermatology Laboratory12901 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 259-0944
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome, great caring doctor. I had been dealing with Florida Orthopaedic for 7 years and all they wanted to do was a 4 level fusion on my back. Dr. Thomas Freeman referred me to Dr. Abel because he did not think my issues were related to my back. Dr. Abel assured me she would get to the bottom of my problems. She had to refer me to a specialist that found I have a muscle disease and the major 4 level fusion would not have helped me at all.
About Dr. Naomi Abel, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 36 years of experience
- English, Croatian
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abel speaks Croatian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Abel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abel.
