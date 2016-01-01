See All Pediatricians in New York, NY
Dr. Nao Sasaki, MB

Pediatrics
4.5 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Nao Sasaki, MB is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from SHIATSU ACADEMY OF TOKYO and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Sasaki works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)
    525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 854-4222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Neonatal Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Transposition of Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Nao Sasaki, MB

    Pediatrics
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    English, Japanese
    • English, Japanese
    Languages Spoken
    1912166299
    • 1912166299
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Fellowship
    SHIATSU ACADEMY OF TOKYO
    • SHIATSU ACADEMY OF TOKYO
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sasaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sasaki works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sasaki’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sasaki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sasaki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sasaki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sasaki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

