Overview

Dr. Nano Zeringue, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Thibodaux, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.



Dr. Zeringue works at Acurate Eye Care in Thibodaux, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.