See All Urologists in Lyndhurst, OH
Dr. Nannan Thirumavalavan, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Nannan Thirumavalavan, MD

Urology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Nannan Thirumavalavan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lyndhurst, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

Dr. Thirumavalavan works at University Hospitals Urology Institute in Lyndhurst, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Male Infertility and Varicocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Hospitals Urology
    29001 Cedar Rd Ste 202, Lyndhurst, OH 44124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 444-3009

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Male Infertility
Varicocele
Urinary Stones
Male Infertility
Varicocele
Urinary Stones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Azoospermia Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Oligospermia Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexual Desire Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteroscopy With Laser Lithotripsy of Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Thirumavalavan?

Photo: Dr. Nannan Thirumavalavan, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nannan Thirumavalavan, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Thirumavalavan to family and friends

Dr. Thirumavalavan's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Thirumavalavan

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nannan Thirumavalavan, MD.

About Dr. Nannan Thirumavalavan, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 12 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1285923615
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Baylor College of Medicine, Male Reproductive Medicine and Microsurgery
Fellowship
Residency
  • Boston University Medical Center, Urology
Residency
Internship
  • Boston Medical Center, General Surgery
Internship
Medical Education
  • Boston University School Of Medicine
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Boston University College of Arts & Sciences
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Urology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nannan Thirumavalavan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thirumavalavan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Thirumavalavan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Thirumavalavan works at University Hospitals Urology Institute in Lyndhurst, OH. View the full address on Dr. Thirumavalavan’s profile.

Dr. Thirumavalavan has seen patients for Male Infertility and Varicocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thirumavalavan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Thirumavalavan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thirumavalavan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thirumavalavan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thirumavalavan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Nannan Thirumavalavan, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.