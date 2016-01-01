Overview

Dr. Nannan Thirumavalavan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lyndhurst, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Thirumavalavan works at University Hospitals Urology Institute in Lyndhurst, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Male Infertility and Varicocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

