Dr. Nanette Mickiewicz, MD
Overview
Dr. Nanette Mickiewicz, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican1555 Soquel Dr, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Directions (831) 462-7700MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She helped me through a very difficult time, I had two infections at once and she found both and helped my heal and get back on my feet!
About Dr. Nanette Mickiewicz, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cedars-Sinai/UCLA
- Cedars Sinai medical center
- Cedars Sinai medical center
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mickiewicz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
