See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Santa Cruz, CA
Dr. Nanette Mickiewicz, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Nanette Mickiewicz, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Nanette Mickiewicz, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Mickiewicz works at Woodland Memorial Hospital | Woodland, CA in Santa Cruz, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Dominican Hospital
Compare with other Infectious Disease Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. John Kaufmann, MD
Dr. John Kaufmann, MD
8 (19)
View Profile
Dr. Sunita Singh, MD
Dr. Sunita Singh, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Dominican Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican
    1555 Soquel Dr, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 462-7700
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
Brain Abscess
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
Brain Abscess

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Mickiewicz?

Jun 21, 2022
She helped me through a very difficult time, I had two infections at once and she found both and helped my heal and get back on my feet!
Deb — Jun 21, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Nanette Mickiewicz, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nanette Mickiewicz, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mickiewicz to family and friends

Dr. Mickiewicz's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Mickiewicz

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nanette Mickiewicz, MD.

About Dr. Nanette Mickiewicz, MD

Specialties
  • Infectious Disease Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1558319079
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Cedars-Sinai/UCLA
Fellowship
Residency
  • Cedars Sinai medical center
Residency
Internship
  • Cedars Sinai medical center
Internship
Medical Education
  • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nanette Mickiewicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mickiewicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mickiewicz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mickiewicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mickiewicz works at Woodland Memorial Hospital | Woodland, CA in Santa Cruz, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mickiewicz’s profile.

Dr. Mickiewicz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mickiewicz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mickiewicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mickiewicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Nanette Mickiewicz, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.