Dr. Nannette Diaz, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nannette Diaz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery.
Dr. Diaz works at
Locations
Nanette Diaz DPM3355 W Bearss Ave, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (813) 960-1517
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She's always nice and listen to my problems and do anything to get me well
About Dr. Nannette Diaz, DPM
- Podiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679540983
Education & Certifications
- Larkin Community Hospital-South Miami, Fl
- Plantation General Hospital Podiatric Residency Program
- Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery
- University of Puerto Rico - BA and BS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diaz works at
